Channel Wealth LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Channel Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000.

IJR stock opened at $92.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.23. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.74 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The company has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

