Channel Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV)

Channel Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,008 shares during the quarter. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CEV. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $459,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 121,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 68,018 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

CEV opened at $9.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $10.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0342 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

