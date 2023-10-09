Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Shares Sold by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ decreased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,053 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CQP. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,242 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,906 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 11,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CQP traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.53. 27,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.81. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $62.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.59.

Cheniere Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 174.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CQP. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

See Also

