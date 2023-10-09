ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Trading Down 0.8 %
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $177.34 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMOS. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 20.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 32.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 7.16% of the company’s stock.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.
