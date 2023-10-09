Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC boosted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Chubb by 17.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,629,000 after buying an additional 4,210,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $619,661,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 21.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,739,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,499 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 165.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,938,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.13.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at $53,304,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,071 shares of company stock worth $7,110,385. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CB stock opened at $209.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $86.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $181.32 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.81.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

