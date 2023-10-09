Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

CHD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.82.

CHD traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,038. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $100.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.56%.

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $12,756,576.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,794,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $12,756,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,794,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 258,348 shares of company stock valued at $24,793,650. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 82.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

