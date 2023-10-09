Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,675,759,000 after acquiring an additional 283,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,795,000 after purchasing an additional 41,237 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cintas by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,575,000 after purchasing an additional 115,712 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Cintas by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,247,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,464,000 after purchasing an additional 220,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after buying an additional 57,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $493.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $370.93 and a 52 week high of $524.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $496.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $482.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,912.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,731 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTAS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.93.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

