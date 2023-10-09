Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $40,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $53.11 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.66. The company has a market cap of $215.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

