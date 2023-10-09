Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CSCO. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.5 %

CSCO stock opened at $53.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.81%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Cisco Systems by 102,306.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,610,509,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,327,779,000 after buying an additional 1,608,937,176 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after acquiring an additional 59,466,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,028,781,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,468,315 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,847,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614,150 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,347 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.