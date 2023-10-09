Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Position Boosted by Fortress Wealth Management Inc.

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,494 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund comprises 1.2% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RQI. Channel Wealth LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 11.8% during the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 16,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,379,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,001,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 83.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 133,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 60,864 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Performance

RQI stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,197. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.33. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $14.10.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

