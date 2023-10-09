Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CL. Barclays lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.23.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE CL traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.67. 737,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,589,464. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $82.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.77. The company has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at $580,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at $580,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,501 shares of company stock worth $7,838,332. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

