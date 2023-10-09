Comparing Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) & CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB)

CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Free Report) and Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of CFSB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of CFSB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Gouverneur Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CFSB Bancorp and Gouverneur Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CFSB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Gouverneur Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

CFSB Bancorp has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gouverneur Bancorp has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CFSB Bancorp and Gouverneur Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CFSB Bancorp 12.75% 1.92% 0.41% Gouverneur Bancorp 7.86% N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CFSB Bancorp and Gouverneur Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CFSB Bancorp $11.34 million 3.88 $1.45 million $0.23 28.87 Gouverneur Bancorp $7.35 million N/A $1.53 million N/A N/A

Gouverneur Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CFSB Bancorp.

Summary

CFSB Bancorp beats Gouverneur Bancorp on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CFSB Bancorp

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers one- to four-family residential real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in various types of investment grade investment securities and liquid assets comprising the U.S. treasury obligations, securities of various government-sponsored enterprises, corporate debt, mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, asset-backed securities, municipal obligations, mutual funds, and certificates of deposit of federally insured institutions. Further, it offers online and mobile banking, and online bill pay services. The company operates through three full-service banking offices and one limited-service branch office in Norfolk County, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Quincy, Massachusetts. CFSB Bancorp, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of 15 Beach, MHC.

About Gouverneur Bancorp

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in New York. It accepts passbook savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include personal, home improvement, automobile and motorcycle, camper and boat, recreational vehicles, passbook, and mortgage loans; and construction, commercial real estate, commercial installment, short-term working capital, and equipment loans, as well as home equity line of credit, and commercial lines of credit and letters of credit. It also invests in municipal bonds, U.S. Treasury securities, U.S. Government agencies and government-sponsored obligations, and mortgage-backed securities. In addition, the company offers online, mobile, bill pay, and telephone banking; electronic or paper statements; and ATM, debit cards, direct deposits, mobile remote deposit capture, automatic payments and transfers, bank checks, wire transfers, and safe deposit box services. It serves primarily the St. Lawrence County, and Jefferson and Lewis counties in New York State. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Gouverneur, New York.

