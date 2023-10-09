Comparing Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) & Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM)

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) and Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Integral Ad Science and Rumble, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integral Ad Science 0 3 8 1 2.83 Rumble 0 1 1 0 2.50

Integral Ad Science currently has a consensus price target of $20.14, suggesting a potential upside of 64.92%. Rumble has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 137.62%. Given Rumble’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rumble is more favorable than Integral Ad Science.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integral Ad Science 5.26% 2.81% 2.00% Rumble -82.86% -20.57% -18.22%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Integral Ad Science and Rumble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Integral Ad Science has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rumble has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Integral Ad Science and Rumble’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integral Ad Science $408.35 million 4.68 $15.37 million $0.14 87.21 Rumble $39.38 million 49.49 -$11.40 million ($0.30) -16.83

Integral Ad Science has higher revenue and earnings than Rumble. Rumble is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integral Ad Science, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.8% of Integral Ad Science shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of Rumble shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Integral Ad Science shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.9% of Rumble shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Integral Ad Science beats Rumble on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video. Its digital media quality solutions offer ad fraud detection and prevention, viewability, brand safety and suitability, contextual targeting, inventory yield management, and reporting. In addition, the company offers Quality Impressions, a metric designed to verify that digital ads are served to a real person rather than a bot, viewable on-screen, and presented in a brand-safe and suitable environment in the correct geography; Context Control solution that delivers contextual targeting and brand suitability capabilities; pre-bid programmatic and post-bid verification solutions for advertisers; and optimization and verification solutions for publishers. It serves advertisers and agencies, publishers, and supply side platforms. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc. operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Longboat Key, Florida.

