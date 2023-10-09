ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank decreased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,757 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 398.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 383.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 335.4% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 3.7 %

COP stock opened at $119.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $143.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $138.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.06.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COP

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.