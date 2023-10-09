Contrasting Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO) & PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI)

Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO – Get Free Report) and PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sonic Foundry and PCTEL, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic Foundry 0 0 0 0 N/A PCTEL 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sonic Foundry presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 398.34%. Given Sonic Foundry’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sonic Foundry is more favorable than PCTEL.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Foundry $27.47 million 0.27 -$7.08 million ($1.56) -0.39 PCTEL $99.43 million 0.95 $2.87 million $0.34 14.47

This table compares Sonic Foundry and PCTEL’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

PCTEL has higher revenue and earnings than Sonic Foundry. Sonic Foundry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PCTEL, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.6% of Sonic Foundry shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of PCTEL shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.5% of Sonic Foundry shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of PCTEL shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sonic Foundry and PCTEL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Foundry -79.62% -555.89% -68.23% PCTEL 6.65% 10.60% 8.39%

Risk and Volatility

Sonic Foundry has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PCTEL has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PCTEL beats Sonic Foundry on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonic Foundry

Sonic Foundry, Inc. provides video capture, management, and streaming solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Video Capture solutions, including Mediasite Recorder and Recorder Pro that are built-in room appliances used in schedule-based capture and advanced audio/video integration; Mediasite Mobile Recorders, a portable recording device used to capture and stream broadcast-quality video; and Mediasite Mosaic & Mosaic Pro that allows instructors, employees, and students to create videos, screencasts, and slideshows from their computers or mobile devices. It also provides Video Management and Delivery solutions to manage, search, analyze, publish, and stream video content; and Mediasite Cloud, a Software as a Service solution to host and manage customers' content. It markets its products to educational institutions, corporations, and government entities through reseller networks, direct sales, and partnerships with system integrators. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT. Its antenna portfolio includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, land mobile radio, tetra, global navigation satellite systems, cellular, industrial, scientific, medical, long range, and combination antenna solutions for used in public safety and military communications, utilities and energy, precision agriculture, smart traffic management, electric vehicle charging stations, passengers and cargo vehicles, forestry machinery, and off-road vehicles. The company's industrial IoT devices include access points, radio modules, sensor communication modules, and wireless communication sensors for used in utilities and smart grid, oil and gas, manufacturing, logistics, industrial automation, smart metering, and asset tracking markets. It also offers radio frequency (RF) test and measurement products that enhance the performance of wireless networks with a focus on LTE, public safety, and 5G technologies for cellular testing, public safety and private radio network testing, federal government communications testing, and indoor building network testing applications; and engineering design services. In addition, the company provides a cloud-based reporting platform for public safety to manage the data collection process and access final reports through an online map-based interface. It supplies its products to wireless equipment distributors and rental companies, public and private carriers, wireless infrastructure providers, and value-added resellers, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Bloomingdale, Illinois.

