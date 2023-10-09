Convergence Investment Partners LLC Acquires 28,247 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 307.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,247 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 22.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $532,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Citigroup by 6.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 904,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,400,000 after buying an additional 54,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on C shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.94.

NYSE:C traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.21. 2,805,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,273,199. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.14 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

