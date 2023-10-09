Convergence Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 31.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 292.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 33,044 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after acquiring an additional 302,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.39. 563,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,737,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.77 and a 52-week high of $94.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.24.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

