Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter worth $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $1.52 on Monday, reaching $265.49. 103,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $273.31 and a 200 day moving average of $285.23. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $254.87 and a 52 week high of $316.48.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.80.

Get Our Latest Report on PSA

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.