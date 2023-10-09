Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Edison International by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

Insider Activity at Edison International

In other Edison International news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $803,944.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,914.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edison International Stock Down 0.3 %

EIX stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.87. 300,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,021. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Edison International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edison International from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Edison International

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.