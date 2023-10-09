Convergence Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,306 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of F. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 275.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 81,783 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 17.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Ford Motor by 3.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on F shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,591,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,045,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

