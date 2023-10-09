Convergence Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.2% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 5.8 %

LMT traded up $23.35 on Monday, hitting $424.08. 2,189,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,458. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $433.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $388.10 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $106.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.47.

Get Our Latest Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.