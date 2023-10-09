Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases 1,209 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Trading Down 1.5 %

Intel stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.63. 4,769,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,494,164. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

