Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases 786 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,422 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in Tesla by 558.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 12,468 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 209,825 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $54,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $7.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $252.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,327,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,103,969. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $250.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $802.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,565 shares of company stock valued at $11,547,190 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

