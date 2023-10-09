Convergence Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 26.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of MSM stock traded up $1.68 on Monday, hitting $101.40. 102,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.93. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.17 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 3,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $309,090.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 28.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.