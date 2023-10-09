Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 498 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for 1.1% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 15,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 6,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,984 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $12,615,166.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 369,100 shares of company stock valued at $34,634,996 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.65.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $1.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.01. 876,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,245,616. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.90. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $74.67 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $130.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

