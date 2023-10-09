Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CORT. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.50 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.81.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $26.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.76. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $34.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.50.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $117.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $50,731.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David L. Mahoney sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $773,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $349,642.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $50,731.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,704 shares of company stock worth $2,954,787. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 392.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

