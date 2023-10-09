CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Position Cut by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSGP. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 167,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,712 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 182,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 27,609 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 25.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSGP. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

CSGP traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $80.80. 169,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239,998. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.12 and a 52-week high of $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 12.30 and a quick ratio of 12.30. The company has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.89, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.35.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $605.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

