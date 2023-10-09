Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $586.25.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COST. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,328,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 218,503.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,563,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,918,373,000 after buying an additional 3,561,602 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 846.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,535,938 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $143,580,000 after buying an additional 2,268,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after buying an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $557.53 on Monday. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $576.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $554.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $528.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

