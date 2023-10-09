Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $620.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $571.00 to $620.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. VNET Group reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $586.25.

NASDAQ COST opened at $554.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $576.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $554.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $528.35.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

