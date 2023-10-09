Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.04% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

CUZ stock opened at $18.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.73. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 6.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 32,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

