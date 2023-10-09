Covenant 24 Hour Volume Hits $6,047.35 (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 135% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Covenant token can now be purchased for about $0.0464 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Covenant has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Covenant has a total market cap of $4.48 million and $6,047.35 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Covenant’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,529,075 tokens. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covenant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covenant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

