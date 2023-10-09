Cozad Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 68.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,470,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,201,000 after buying an additional 488,226 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,296,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,188,000 after acquiring an additional 527,495 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,182 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 635,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,419,000 after acquiring an additional 27,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 428,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,658,000 after purchasing an additional 54,932 shares during the period.

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $60.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.58. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

