Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,793 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,937 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,793 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $110.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $121.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.87. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $139.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,078. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

