Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 580 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 449,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,519,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,955,000 after purchasing an additional 43,959 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 173,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 118,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $95.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $77.01 and a 52-week high of $88.22.

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

