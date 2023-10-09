Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $398,176,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,473,000 after purchasing an additional 201,763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,755,000 after purchasing an additional 119,137 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,452,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,323,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $236.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $242.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $220.50 and a 1 year high of $259.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.