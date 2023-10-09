Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 81 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,936,000 after purchasing an additional 16,405 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $535,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $184.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.22 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The company has a market capitalization of $122.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.07.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

