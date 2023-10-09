Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,260 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.0% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 10,193 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 1.9% in the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,159 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.24.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $35.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $148.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.49 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.11.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -227.26%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

