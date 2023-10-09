Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $884,000 Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,855,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $323,000. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $266,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,508,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000.

Shares of IOO opened at $74.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $58.45 and a 1 year high of $78.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.10.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

