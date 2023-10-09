Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 1,980 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 136,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after buying an additional 12,702 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.9% during the second quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 34,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $72.24 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.24 and its 200-day moving average is $73.62.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.