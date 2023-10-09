Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 64,325 Shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Free Report) by 5,432.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,325 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPSC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 340.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TPSC stock opened at $30.53 on Monday. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a 52 week low of $27.95 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.43. The company has a market capitalization of $73.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Profile

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

