Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 9,715 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,715 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $232.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.58. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.89 and a fifty-two week high of $245.22.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

