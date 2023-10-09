Creditcoin (CTC) Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 9th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $36.54 million and $15.98 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003616 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005771 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000090 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 266,502,635 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.