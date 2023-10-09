Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Shares Gap Up to $7.68

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.68, but opened at $7.97. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 601,925 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $15.00 to $14.75 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.43.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $725.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.52 million. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 12.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1,516.7% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 9,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. 35.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

