Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Receives $38.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.11.

CRTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Criteo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $28.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.34. Criteo has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $36.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). Criteo had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $240.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $178,192.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,445,688.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Der Kooi Frederik Van bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.45 per share, for a total transaction of $45,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,461 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $178,192.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,445,688.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,493 shares of company stock worth $872,014. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Criteo

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Criteo by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 128.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Criteo by 1.7% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 43,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

