Critical Review: Welltower (NYSE:WELL) and Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF)

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Free Report) and Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Hammerson and Welltower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hammerson N/A N/A N/A Welltower 1.90% 0.56% 0.31%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.6% of Welltower shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Welltower shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Hammerson has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Welltower has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hammerson and Welltower’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hammerson $162.57 million 9.16 -$203.10 million N/A N/A Welltower $5.86 billion 7.21 $141.21 million $0.23 354.28

Welltower has higher revenue and earnings than Hammerson.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hammerson and Welltower, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hammerson 1 2 2 0 2.20 Welltower 0 2 10 0 2.83

Welltower has a consensus price target of $86.75, suggesting a potential upside of 6.47%. Given Welltower’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Welltower is more favorable than Hammerson.

Summary

Welltower beats Hammerson on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hammerson

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods. Our assets are high profile and play an important role in our communities, welcoming c. 175 million visitors each year and supporting 20,000+ jobs though our retail, dining and social occupiers. These destinations include Bullring in Birmingham, The Oracle in Reading, Dundrum Estate, Dublin and Terraces du Port in Marseille. We also hold investments in Value Retail, best-in-class villages such as Bicester Village, Oxfordshire. Hammerson also holds 80 acres of attractive pre-development and strategic land. This includes complementary adjacent land, creating optionality to enhance both the scale and diversity of the existing estate, and stand-alone land opportunities. These include Martineau Galleries in Birmingham and Bishopsgate Goodsyard, Shoreditch.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower, owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties.

