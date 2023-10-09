Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

CMI has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $266.17.

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $225.34. 124,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,093. Cummins has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $265.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.44. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Cummins by 0.7% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 16,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

