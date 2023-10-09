CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Gap Down to $167.19

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $167.19, but opened at $160.26. CyberArk Software shares last traded at $159.80, with a volume of 207,961 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CYBR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Stephens boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.23.

CyberArk Software Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $175.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.20 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 17.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,353,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

