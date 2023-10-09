Cypress Capital Group Boosts Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 194.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,506,000 after acquiring an additional 39,345,041 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $963,542,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 853.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,928,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,464,000 after buying an additional 1,726,261 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,213,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total value of $3,884,077.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,451.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,399,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total value of $3,884,077.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,451.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,301 shares of company stock worth $11,369,101. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $288.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $285.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.38. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.64.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.11.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

