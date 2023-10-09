Cypress Capital Group Buys 2,351 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 40.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter.

IWP opened at $91.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.03. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $75.88 and a 1-year high of $100.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

