Cypress Capital Group Grows Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITW. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.18.

ITW stock opened at $235.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.46 and a twelve month high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.39%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

